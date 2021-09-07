Arkansas State & Memphis football preview rivalry matchup

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 1-0 Arkansas State continues preparing for 1-0 Memphis. Both head coaches were on the mic ahead of Saturday’s rivalry matchup.

Quarterback play has headlined the red and blue sides of the Mississippi. Layne Hatcher was perfect stat-wise for the Red Wolves, James Blackman showed some promise in Week 1. Butch Jones provided an update on QB1.

“Both individuals have done a great job with managing that and respecting each other, and knowing it’s a team game and encouraging each other,” said head coach Butch Jones. “Again, we’re going to compete this week and see where it goes.”

Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield is impressed with #3 and #1: “Hatcher clearly was the hot hand in the 2nd half. But I think we always have to be prepared for 2 quarterbacks. Especially since one started the game and has been a starter, we saw what he was able to do at FSU. We got to study film, make sure we’re prepared. Each one has their own intangibles that they’re able to bring to the table.”

A-State will face a true freshman under center. Seth Henigan threw for 265 yards & a score in his Memphis debut. “He’s doing a very good job of just being in control,” Jones added. “He looks like he’s in control of the offense, he’s comfortable. And he also has the luxury of having a big, talented physical offensive line around him. Big backs, they play three to four running backs and they’re all very similar. Get the ball north and south, try to punish ya. And then a very very, talented and deep wide receivers corps as well. If you miss one tackle, it’s going to be catastrophic for your defense. It’s going to go the distance.”

Saturday marks the 60th edition of the Arkansas State/Memphis rivalry. There’s no Paint Bucket on the line, but a 2-0 start is incentive enough. The Red Wolves host the Tigers Saturday at 6:00pm at Centennial Bank Stadium. The rivalry matchup will be streamed on ESPN+.

