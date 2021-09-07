Arkansas State women’s golf sets program records in 2021-22 opener

Individual and team records were set this weekend as the Arkansas State women’s golf team closed out the season-opening USA Intercollegiate with a fourth-place finish at Magnolia Grove.

As a team, A-State finished up with a 54-hole total of 867 to set a program best by six strokes. A second-round total of 282 (-6) also set a program record this week. The top eight 54-hole scores in program history have all come since the start of the 2019-20 season. A-State turned in a final round 292 (+3) to finish fourth among the 17 teams. Sam Houston won the event at 31-under par 833 with South Florida (-12) and Middle Tennessee (-9) rounding out the top three. The Red Wolves were the top finisher among seven Sun Belt programs in the field, topping host South Alabama by a stroke for fourth.

Junior Olivia Schmidt finished with a 54-hole total of 208 (-8) to set the program record. Last season at the USA Intercollegiate, Schmidt tied Abi Laker’s previous record of 213 (-3). With a final round 2-over par 74, Schmidt finished fifth in the individual standings, her fifth career top-five finish.

Playing as an individual, sophomore Elise Schultz was tied for 25th at 3-over par 219. Freshman Charlotte Menager carded a final round even-par 72 to finish at 5-over par 221 for the tournament and a tie for 32nd. Sophomore Kayla Burke joined Menager in a tie for 32nd following a final round 4-over par 76. Junior Madison Smith carded the low round of the day for the Red Wolves with a 2-under par 70 and finished tied for 46th at 7-over par 223. Junior Casey Sommer turned in a final round 4-over par 76 to finish tied for 55th at 9-over par 225.

The Red Wolves return to action Sept. 20-21 at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational in Manhattan, Kan. For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (@astatewgolf).

USA IntercollegiateFinal Results

4 | Arkansas State 293-282-292=867 (+3)

5 | Olivia Schmidt 68-66-74=208 (-8)

T25 | Elise Schultz* 72-71-76=219 (+3)

T32 | Charlotte Menager 76-73-72=221 (+5)

T32 | Kayla Burke 72-73-76=221 (+5)

T46 | Madison Smith 81-72-70=223 (+7)

T55 | Casey Sommer 75-74-76=225 (+9)

* - Playing as Individual

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.