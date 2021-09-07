City looks to improve downtown with mill increase

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hoping to add more spice to downtown Jonesboro, the city is cooking up a proposal addressing commercial property taxes.

The new ordinance proposes collecting 2 mills from the Downtown Business Improvement District, which include properties on Main, Union, Huntington Avenue, and more.

If passed, the money collected would help sustain the district annually.

Right now, 70 percent would fund a common space to have year-round events.

Danielle Brantleu is a waitress at Ichiya Ramen, one of the many restaurants along Main Street.

She believes bringing more events to the downtown area is crucial.

“It would bring a lot more tourists and the people that are in Jonesboro,” Brantleu said. “It would bring them to downtown a lot more. It would kinda help with our business as well.”

However, she would like these funds to improve security.

“There is a lot of people downtown, you know, and we could all feel safer, especially nowadays,” she added.

The current proposal has 25 percent of the funds allocated for public safety and security.

Another issue brought up with this debate is traffic and parking in the downtown area.

Something, Carol Hall, who frequents downtown, has experienced many times.

“There’s never really enough,” Hall said. “I can’t really ever park on the side of the road because it’s too difficult.”

The Recovery Room has given the proposal its stamp of approval with a letter to the council.

“As owners of multiple properties within the district, we see the value such a levy could have on the continued improvement of the downtown corridor. We know that a healthy, vibrant historic downtown brings great value to economic growth and quality of life for any city. Jonesboro is blessed to have a growing downtown,” they wrote.

Other improvements on the plan include beautification, health, and sanitation.

