Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

City looks to improve downtown with mill increase

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hoping to add more spice to downtown Jonesboro, the city is cooking up a proposal addressing commercial property taxes.

The new ordinance proposes collecting 2 mills from the Downtown Business Improvement District, which include properties on Main, Union, Huntington Avenue, and more.

READ: ORD-21:039

If passed, the money collected would help sustain the district annually.

Right now, 70 percent would fund a common space to have year-round events.

Danielle Brantleu is a waitress at Ichiya Ramen, one of the many restaurants along Main Street.

She believes bringing more events to the downtown area is crucial.

“It would bring a lot more tourists and the people that are in Jonesboro,” Brantleu said. “It would bring them to downtown a lot more. It would kinda help with our business as well.”

However, she would like these funds to improve security.

“There is a lot of people downtown, you know, and we could all feel safer, especially nowadays,” she added.

The current proposal has 25 percent of the funds allocated for public safety and security.

Another issue brought up with this debate is traffic and parking in the downtown area.

Something, Carol Hall, who frequents downtown, has experienced many times.

“There’s never really enough,” Hall said. “I can’t really ever park on the side of the road because it’s too difficult.”

The Recovery Room has given the proposal its stamp of approval with a letter to the council.

“As owners of multiple properties within the district, we see the value such a levy could have on the continued improvement of the downtown corridor. We know that a healthy, vibrant historic downtown brings great value to economic growth and quality of life for any city. Jonesboro is blessed to have a growing downtown,” they wrote.

Other improvements on the plan include beautification, health, and sanitation.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The map on Idrivearkansas.com shows the traffic delays this crash is causing.
HWY 63 reopened after multi-vehicle crash
Newport police are searching for Cedric Friar in connection with a shooting Saturday evening on...
Police search for Saturday night shooting suspect
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Two people were in custody Saturday after Jonesboro police responded to a disturbance involving...
Police: Two arrested after threat with AR-15 on Willow Creek

Latest News

Cape Girardeau Honda General manager says its been a bit slower this weekend.
Labor Day car deals look different this year due to low stock in inventory
Caldor Fire retardant drop.
CALDOR FIRE: South Lake Tahoe still restricting non-essential travel
A man looks at a vehicle flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in a parking lot...
Lawmakers: Ida damage shows need for infrastructure upgrades
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19