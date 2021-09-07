COVID-19 impacts slate of NEA HS football games on Sept. 10th
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - COVID-19 is impacting the high school football schedule for September 10th. We’ll update this post as we get closer to Football Friday Night.
Westside at Hoxie (Canceled)
Friday’s scheduled game between Hoxie and Westside is canceled. The Warriors are dealing with COVID-19. The Mustangs are exploring their options for this week. One of them is using this week as a bye and finding an opponent for September 17th.
