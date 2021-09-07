Deputies investigate unholy act of vandalism at convent

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Someone apparently thought the Virgin Mary statue at a local convent needed a change of clothing.

Early Monday morning, a sister with Holy Angels Convent, 1699 CR 766, reported that someone put a swimsuit on a statue of the virgin mother.

According to the sheriff’s department report, the alleged crime happened sometime between 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, and 6:30 Monday morning.

In addition to the swimsuit, the suspect also draped a black skirt over the statue’s head.

The deputy also reported the vandal turned on the water and flooded a concrete fishpond in front of the statue, killing at least eight goldfish, and knocked over two concrete statues in the pond.

While there are no suspects, the sister reported a woman driving a blue car with front-end damage had dipped her hair and legs in the pond on Friday. When confronted, the unknown woman jumped in her car and drove away. The report did not provide a description of the woman.

Anyone with information on this alleged act of vandalism should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.