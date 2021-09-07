Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Ida’s disruption forces gas prices slightly up

The arrival of Hurricane Ida last week disrupted the oil and refining industry and led to a...
The arrival of Hurricane Ida last week disrupted the oil and refining industry and led to a slight rise in the price of gasoline.(AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The arrival of Hurricane Ida last week disrupted the oil and refining industry and led to a slight rise in the price of gasoline.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Arkansas rose 0.5 cents in the past week to $2.83, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 1,826 stations.

Natural State motorists are paying about 3.6 cents a gallon less than a month ago, but 93 cents more than last year.

The national average fell 0.4 cents in the last week to $3.17 a gallon.

“As expected, Hurricane Ida’s disruption to the oil and refining industry led gas prices to rise over the last week, though thankfully, the rise wasn’t very significant,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

With several Louisiana refineries expected to restore power in the coming days, he said the storm’s impact on prices could soon reverse.

“I see the odds rising that gas prices will soon begin a seasonal downturn,” he predicted. “By Halloween, we could see the national average back under $3 per gallon.”

To find the cheapest gas prices wherever your travels take you, visit the KAIT Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The map on Idrivearkansas.com shows the traffic delays this crash is causing.
HWY 63 reopened after multi-vehicle crash
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Hurricane hunters chart course through storm season
USAF Navigator: “We’re flying in a hostile environment”
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
A Newport man died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 167 in south Arkansas,...
Newport man killed in crash

Latest News

Trumann police need help identifying three people who broke into a local pizzeria looking for a...
Police searching for pizzeria prowlers
Coffee drinkers in Paragould will no longer need to drive to Jonesboro to get their pumpkin...
Starbucks coming to Paragould
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine
Enjoy the slightly cooler weather, heat ramps back up later this week.
Zach's Tuesday forecast, Sept. 7