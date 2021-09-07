Ida’s disruption forces gas prices slightly up

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The arrival of Hurricane Ida last week disrupted the oil and refining industry and led to a slight rise in the price of gasoline.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Arkansas rose 0.5 cents in the past week to $2.83, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 1,826 stations.

Natural State motorists are paying about 3.6 cents a gallon less than a month ago, but 93 cents more than last year.

The national average fell 0.4 cents in the last week to $3.17 a gallon.

“As expected, Hurricane Ida’s disruption to the oil and refining industry led gas prices to rise over the last week, though thankfully, the rise wasn’t very significant,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

With several Louisiana refineries expected to restore power in the coming days, he said the storm’s impact on prices could soon reverse.

“I see the odds rising that gas prices will soon begin a seasonal downturn,” he predicted. “By Halloween, we could see the national average back under $3 per gallon.”

To find the cheapest gas prices wherever your travels take you, visit the KAIT Pump Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.