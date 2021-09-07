Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Another Cold Front Arrives Tonight

September 7th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mornings remain very comfortable this week as low humidity continues to hang out. 50s and 60s become 80s by the afternoon under sunny skies. A few clouds are possible overnight as the next cold front arrives around sunrise. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles, either. The front pushes through during the day with breezy northerly winds behind it. The front keeps humidity low, rain chances at zero, and highs in the mid to upper 80s. 90s start to return this weekend as high pressure builds in. It’ll be a dry heat, though, with breezy southerly and southwesterly winds.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The map on Idrivearkansas.com shows the traffic delays this crash is causing.
HWY 63 reopened after multi-vehicle crash
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
A Newport man died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 167 in south Arkansas,...
Newport man killed in crash
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
Hurricane hunters chart course through storm season
USAF Navigator: “We’re flying in a hostile environment”

Latest News

Ryan's Monday 6PM Forecast (9/6/2021)
Ryan's Monday 6PM Forecast (9/6/2021)
Flood victim Kellen Burrow-Vaughn
Bike procession held to honor 2-year-old Tennessee flood victim
Hurricane hunters chart course through storm season
USAF Navigator: “We’re flying in a hostile environment”
Zach's Labor Day Morning Forecast (9/6)
Zach's Labor Day Morning Forecast (9/6)