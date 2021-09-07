Another Cold Front Arrives Tonight

Mornings remain very comfortable this week as low humidity continues to hang out. 50s and 60s become 80s by the afternoon under sunny skies. A few clouds are possible overnight as the next cold front arrives around sunrise. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles, either. The front pushes through during the day with breezy northerly winds behind it. The front keeps humidity low, rain chances at zero, and highs in the mid to upper 80s. 90s start to return this weekend as high pressure builds in. It’ll be a dry heat, though, with breezy southerly and southwesterly winds.

