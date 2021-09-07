Energy Alert
Jonesboro Police Department adding new features to body cameras

By Imani Williams
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro City Council meeting had a packed agenda Tuesday evening and one measure included upgraded equipment for police.

The council voted on a resolution to continue the contract with Axxon Enterprises to upgrade body cameras for the Jonesboro police department.

This resolution will allow the department to add on to their current five-year contract with the company.

The additions will include upgraded technology for the cameras like GPS tracking and live stream.

Chief Rick Elliott said this will not only help the public but their officers.

“So any kind of critical incident going on I can remote it or want the supervisors can remote in to see what’s going on,” Elliott said. “Or if an officer is out and starts answering the radio dispatch can remote in and check on the safety of the officer.”

They will also get new tasers, police car cameras, and redaction software.

Elliot says the additions will cost about $20,000 upfront and about $30,000 more a year.

Elliot says in the past 2 and a half years that officers have worn body cameras he has seen a decrease in complaint calls.

“Officers have been wearing these cameras for two and a half years now. It has cut down on complaints that people make against the officers. If someone has a complaint, we just sit down look at the video and most of the time it exonerates the officer from the complaint,” Elliott said.

Elliott said these cameras also work hand in hand when investigations cross over into other departments.

