Man accused of shooting wife’s boyfriend

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man faces an attempted murder charge after police say he shot his wife’s boyfriend between the eyes.

Bennie Daniels, 61, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree battery, and endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree.

According to court documents, the shooting happened Saturday, Sept. 4, in the 1200-block of Clark Street.

The victim told police he and Daniels’ wife had been in a relationship “for a while” and that Daniels shot him when he went to their home to retrieve his dog.

The victim reportedly told detectives that “Daniels stated that he would kill him prior to shooting him.”

According to the investigative report, officers then spoke with a woman who claimed she was the mother of the victim’s child.

The woman told police she drove the victim to the house and that she and her children witnessed the shooting.

The report stated she identified Daniels as the gunman.

“She advised that she drove the car backwards and that after being shot, the victim walked to her vehicle where he got in and she left the area while calling police for help,” the report stated.

The victim was taken to Great River Medical Center with a gunshot wound “just below his left eyebrow area, between his eyes.”

After learning that police had secured warrants for his arrest, Daniels surrendered at the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Sept. 6. He is currently awaiting arraignment.

