Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Check trees for Asian longhorned beetle

A. An adult male Asian longhorned beetle (Michael Bohne, USDA Forest Service). B. Large, round exit hole created when an adult beetle chewed out of this tree (Joe Boggs, The Ohio State University). C. A tree damaged by many years of Asian longhorned beetle infestation (PA Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources-Forestry).(All images courtesy Bugwood.org)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation urged all Missourians to check trees for Asian longhorned beetles.

Some things you can look for include:

  • Large beetles with black, shiny bodies and white spots
  • Antennae are long with black and white stripes

The signs and symptoms of an ALB infestation on trees include:

  • Large, round exit holes
  • Fine wood shavings collecting around the trunk or on branches
  • Leaves on some branches showing fall colors early

MDC said the best time of year to look for signs of ALB is late summer, when tree damage caused by the past is most visible.

The beetle’s preferred host tree is red maple, but it will attack many others including boxelder, buckeye, willow, elm, ash, birch, sycamore, mimosa, mountain ash, golden raintree and most maple species.

They said the invasive, wood-boring insect can feed on more than 20 different species of trees common to Missouri. It has the potential to destroy millions of acres of trees across the U.S.

You can report suspect beetles and infested trees by sending photos to MDC’s Forest Health staff at Forest.Health@mdc.mo.gov.

According to the Department, Missouri currently has no known ALB infestations, but they can be found in Massachusetts, New York, Ohio and South Carolina.

In order to control the spread of the insect, they said thousands of trees have been destroyed in each of those states.

One way to prevent a local infestation is to not move firewood long distance from where it was harvested.

