Staying Comfortable for the Rest of the Week

A cold front continues to push through this morning bringing in a reinforcing wave of humidity. Air stays very dry into the weekend before rising early next week. Any clouds move out quick this morning. Winds stay breezy out of the north. We’ll wake up near or in the 50s Thursday and Friday mornings. Highs stay in the 80s, but 90s aren’t far away. Breezy southwesterly winds help temperatures rise into the mid-90s over the weekend with low humidity. Probably not a good idea to burn anything on breezy days with low humidity and dry ground.

