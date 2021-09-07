Police searching for pizzeria prowlers

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann police need help identifying three people who broke into a local pizzeria looking for a different type of dough.

The burglary happened during the morning hours of Monday, Sept. 6, at Checkers Pizza, 124 AR-463, according to a news release.

Trumann police need help identifying three people who broke into a local pizzeria looking for a different type of dough. (Trumann Police Dept.)

During the crime, at least two of the suspects looked directly into the surveillance camera lens.

Police shared images of the alleged suspects on social media Tuesday in hopes that someone would recognize them.

If you have any information on the identities or whereabouts of these people, contact the Trumann Police Department at 870-483-6423 or email Lt. Lenny Becker by clicking here.

