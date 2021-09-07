Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police searching for pizzeria prowlers

Trumann police need help identifying three people who broke into a local pizzeria looking for a...
Trumann police need help identifying three people who broke into a local pizzeria looking for a different type of dough.(Trumann Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann police need help identifying three people who broke into a local pizzeria looking for a different type of dough.

The burglary happened during the morning hours of Monday, Sept. 6, at Checkers Pizza, 124 AR-463, according to a news release.

Trumann police need help identifying three people who broke into a local pizzeria looking for a...
Trumann police need help identifying three people who broke into a local pizzeria looking for a different type of dough.(Trumann Police Dept.)

During the crime, at least two of the suspects looked directly into the surveillance camera lens.

Police shared images of the alleged suspects on social media Tuesday in hopes that someone would recognize them.

Trumann police need help identifying three people who broke into a local pizzeria looking for a...
Trumann police need help identifying three people who broke into a local pizzeria looking for a different type of dough.(Trumann Police Dept.)

If you have any information on the identities or whereabouts of these people, contact the Trumann Police Department at 870-483-6423 or email Lt. Lenny Becker by clicking here.

Trumann police need help identifying three people who broke into a local pizzeria looking for a...
Trumann police need help identifying three people who broke into a local pizzeria looking for a different type of dough.(Trumann Police Dept.)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The map on Idrivearkansas.com shows the traffic delays this crash is causing.
HWY 63 reopened after multi-vehicle crash
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Hurricane hunters chart course through storm season
USAF Navigator: “We’re flying in a hostile environment”
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
A Newport man died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 167 in south Arkansas,...
Newport man killed in crash

Latest News

Coffee drinkers in Paragould will no longer need to drive to Jonesboro to get their pumpkin...
Starbucks coming to Paragould
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine
The arrival of Hurricane Ida last week disrupted the oil and refining industry and led to a...
Ida’s disruption forces gas prices slightly up
Enjoy the slightly cooler weather, heat ramps back up later this week.
Zach's Tuesday forecast, Sept. 7