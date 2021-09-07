Energy Alert
Sept. 7: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Good morning! It is Tuesday, Sept. 7. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Mornings remain very comfortable this week as low humidity continues to hang out.

Fifties and 60s become 80s by the afternoon under sunny skies.

A few clouds are possible overnight as the next cold front arrives around sunrise. We can’t rule out a few sprinkles, either.

The front pushes through during the day with breezy northerly winds behind it.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

Hoping to add more spice to downtown Jonesboro, the city is cooking up a proposal addressing commercial property taxes.

A crash just south of Imboden affected Labor Day travel through Lawrence County Monday afternoon.

Rector continued its Labor Day picnic tradition on Monday, with hundreds coming out to enjoy the parade and fun all day.

The resurgence of COVID-19 this summer and the national debate over vaccine requirements have created a fraught situation for the nation’s first responders.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.

