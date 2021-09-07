Energy Alert
Starbucks coming to Paragould

Starbucks coming to Paragould
Coffee drinkers in Paragould will no longer need to drive to Jonesboro to get their pumpkin spice latte.(Source: WBRC video)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Coffee drinkers in Paragould will no longer need to drive to Jonesboro to get their pumpkin spice latte.

Haag Brown Commercial Development and Real Estate announced Tuesday that Starbucks will open a new store at 2307 W. Kingshighway.

Coffee drinkers in Paragould will no longer need to drive to Jonesboro to get their pumpkin...
Coffee drinkers in Paragould will no longer need to drive to Jonesboro to get their pumpkin spice latte.(Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development)

The shop will be located on the Mitchell Funeral Home redevelopment site along with Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, according to a news release.

“We have been working to recruit Starbucks to Paragould for at least 8 years and we are excited they have finally made an investment here,” Joshua Brown was quoted as saying. “To have a Starbucks is a mark of success and stands as a testament to the growth and diversity of Paragould’s market.”

The free-standing café will include indoor and outdoor seating and a drive-through window.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

