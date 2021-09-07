Starbucks coming to Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Coffee drinkers in Paragould will no longer need to drive to Jonesboro to get their pumpkin spice latte.

Haag Brown Commercial Development and Real Estate announced Tuesday that Starbucks will open a new store at 2307 W. Kingshighway.

The shop will be located on the Mitchell Funeral Home redevelopment site along with Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, according to a news release.

“We have been working to recruit Starbucks to Paragould for at least 8 years and we are excited they have finally made an investment here,” Joshua Brown was quoted as saying. “To have a Starbucks is a mark of success and stands as a testament to the growth and diversity of Paragould’s market.”

The free-standing café will include indoor and outdoor seating and a drive-through window.

