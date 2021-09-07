Energy Alert
Teacher receives grant to benefit special needs students

At the Paragould Primary School, a teacher is making a difference for her students. Mika Hatley received a $10,000 Ag for Autism Grant. She plans on purchasing more sensory items.(KAIT)
By Hannah Campbell
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - At the Paragould Primary School, a teacher is making a difference for her students. Mika Hatley received a $10,000 Ag for Autism Grant. She plans on using the money to buy more sensory items.

Hatley believes these items are crucial for her classroom.

“Especially for students in our classroom that are special education students needing multi-sensory items will help their educational process,” Hatley said.

Hatley plans on replacing all of the chairs with “wobble chairs.” She also plans on getting sensory sand and more educational materials for one-on-one sessions.

Ag for Autism has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to schools over the years. For more on how to apply for the grant, click here.

