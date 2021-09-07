Energy Alert
Tennessee data shows record-breaking COVID-19 hospitalizations over last 7 days

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations - Tennessee
Current COVID-19 hospitalizations - Tennessee(Tennessee Department of Transportation)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a steady increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations over the last week, each one higher than the previous day’s numbers.

Data shows TDH reported a record number of hospitalizations on September 1 with 3,338 patients hospitalized beating the original record from early January during the winter surge. But since then that number has gradually increased.

Over the last seven days, another 335 hospitalizations were reported making the new state record 3,693.

Last week, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said close to 90% of those hospitalized across the state are unvaccinated.

TDH data also shows availability for hospitals across the state:

  • 12% of floor beds available
  • 6% of ICU beds available
  • 32% of airborne infection isolations rooms available
  • 62% of adult ventilators available

Health officials are keeping an eye on cases and hospitalizations over the next couple of weeks due to the recent holiday weekend and gatherings that could impact the spread of the highly transmissible virus.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

