Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Unruly passenger arrested after growling, swearing on flight

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Nevada man berated a flight crew and fellow passengers on a plane, growling like a dog and swearing at flight attendants.

Video taken by a fellow passenger shows the man growling while removing and replacing his mask, yelling “God bless America” and making obscene gestures.

It happened on a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City. Authorities say he was arrested at the gate and cited with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

He was later identified as a 61-year-old from Las Vegas. No attorney was immediately listed in court records.

American Airlines thanked the crew and customers for their professionalism and understanding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The map on Idrivearkansas.com shows the traffic delays this crash is causing.
HWY 63 reopened after multi-vehicle crash
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Hurricane hunters chart course through storm season
USAF Navigator: “We’re flying in a hostile environment”
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
A Newport man died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 167 in south Arkansas,...
Newport man killed in crash

Latest News

While this was Hondel’s third tour of duty in the Middle East, his mother, Marcia Finseth, said...
RAW: Soldier surprises sons with an emotional reunion
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed of an overhaul of the state’s election rules Tuesday. It puts...
Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law
Two days after the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine was granted full FDA approval, top US health...
COVID-19 boosters are coming but who will get them and when?
The moon illuminates the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Friday...
Virginia set to remove Richmond’s Lee statue Wednesday
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in...
Proud Boys leader begins 5-month sentence