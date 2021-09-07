Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/3/21)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 3rd, 2021.

Wynne (Tirrell Johnson tip, Tre Holmes pick-six)

Nominee #1 is from the FFN Game of the Week. Tyrell Johnson tips it and Tre Holmes picks it off for Wynne, and he takes it all the way back to the house. The Yellowjackets beat West Memphis 35 - 13.

Valley View (Carson Turley 70 yd TD)

Nominee #2 is Valley View. Looks like Carson Turley is stopped for a loss, but #10 has other ideas, he’ll take it 70 yards for a touchdown, Blazers beat the reigning 3A state champs Harding Academy 31-30.

Brookland (Barrett Cunningham to Ayden Stinnett for 87 yd TD)

Our final nominee is Brookland. Barrett Cunningham screens to Ayden Stinnett, and #2 turns a little into a lot, he breaks free for an 87 yard touchdown. Bearcats get their first ever win over Westside, they’re also 2 and oh.

