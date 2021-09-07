Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/3/21)

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week(Source: Yarnell's Ice Cream)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 3rd, 2021.

Wynne (Tirrell Johnson tip, Tre Holmes pick-six)

Nominee #1 is from the FFN Game of the Week. Tyrell Johnson tips it and Tre Holmes picks it off for Wynne, and he takes it all the way back to the house. The Yellowjackets beat West Memphis 35 - 13.

Valley View (Carson Turley 70 yd TD)

Nominee #2 is Valley View. Looks like Carson Turley is stopped for a loss, but #10 has other ideas, he’ll take it 70 yards for a touchdown, Blazers beat the reigning 3A state champs Harding Academy 31-30.

Brookland (Barrett Cunningham to Ayden Stinnett for 87 yd TD)

Our final nominee is Brookland. Barrett Cunningham screens to Ayden Stinnett, and #2 turns a little into a lot, he breaks free for an 87 yard touchdown. Bearcats get their first ever win over Westside, they’re also 2 and oh.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN TUESDAY 4:00PM - WEDNESDAY 4:00PM)

If you are having issues accessing the embedded poll on this page, you can also vote here.

Voting starts Tuesday at 4:00pm and ends Wednesday at 4:00pm. We’ll announce the winner in the Wednesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream and donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The map on Idrivearkansas.com shows the traffic delays this crash is causing.
HWY 63 reopened after multi-vehicle crash
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Hurricane hunters chart course through storm season
USAF Navigator: “We’re flying in a hostile environment”
William Oliver charged with reckless homicide
Father charged with homicide after mistaking 8-year-old daughter for intruder
A Newport man died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 167 in south Arkansas,...
Newport man killed in crash

Latest News

Red Wolves football wins 2021 season opener
RED WOLVES LIVE: Hatcher perfect passing, Arkansas State beats UCA in 2021 opener
Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
Football Friday Night (9/3/21)
Greyhounds get road win
2021 FFN: Salem beats Walnut Ridge
Cavemen win to even up record
2021 FFN: Cave City beats Corning