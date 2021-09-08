Energy Alert
2021 FFN Game of the Week Preview: Melbourne at Cave City

Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Our FFN Game of the Week for week three is a first for our showcase: Cave City hosts Melbourne Friday night.

This is the first time Melbourne has been featured in our Game of the Week since the program began 12 years ago, and it’s the first time Cave City will be included since 2009.

Melbourne (2-0)

The Bearkatz won each of their first two matchups against Clinton and Quitman, putting up 84 points over the first two games while holding both teams to just 18 points combined.

Despite that, Coach Casey Moreland says his team still has some ways to go.

“Man, we just, we’ve been working hard for a long time now, we’re doing all the little things right and we’re trying to clean up penalties and some pre-snap penalties, dead ball fouls and stuff like that but we have started off and have had a lot of success,” Moreland said. “I’m satisfied with being 2-0 but I’m not satisfied totally with our play. I feel like we’ve got a lot more room for improvement and we need to get better. We want to show up and play our best football and it doesn’t matter if we’re on the road, it doesn’t matter if we’re at home, the football field is 100 yards long, there’s going to be 13.5 pounds of air in the ball and we’re just going to get after it.”

Cave City (1-1)

The Cavemen bounced back after their week one loss to Hoxie, putting up 40 points on Corning.

Now, Cave City prepares to host its neighbors from 30 minutes down the road in Melbourne. Coach Danny Brustrom said his game plan is no secret. He wants to run the ball and control the tempo.

“They’ve got good skill kids and a good offensive line, we know we’ve got to play good defense, got to slow them down and control the clock,” Brustrom said. “We didn’t do too well against Hoxie in the run game, in fact, it was the first time in my career that we had more passing yards than rushing but this last week we bounced back with it and ran the ball well. It’s a big game for both of these teams. We’re neighbors to them, friendly rivalry, I expect the stands to be full that night.”

