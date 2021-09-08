Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

3 teens arrested in car theft ring in West Memphis

(Source: West Memphis Police Dept. via Facebook)
(Source: West Memphis Police Dept. via Facebook)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Three teenagers have been arrested in what the West Memphis Police Department is calling a car theft ring.

Investigators say two more teens are still on the run. They range in ages from 11 to 16.

Police were called to a car dealership Friday in reference to a report of cars being stolen off the lot. All the cars were recovered.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are currently working a shooting that reportedly happened on South Caraway Road.
Shooting in south Jonesboro under investigation
Bennie Daniels, 61, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree battery, and...
Man accused of shooting wife’s boyfriend
Jonesboro firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a fire in the 800 block of West Huntington...
Mayor releases name of adult fire victim, 1-year-old also killed
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
Police arrest pizzeria prowlers
Someone apparently thought the Virgin Mary statue at a local convent needed a change of clothing.
Deputies investigate unholy act of vandalism at convent

Latest News

Arkansas on Tuesday reported 38 new deaths from COVID-19 as the state’s capital launched a new...
Arkansas virus deaths rise; city launches vaccine incentives
A cold front continues to push through this morning bringing in a reinforcing wave of humidity.
Sept. 8: What you need to know
A cold front continues to push through this morning bringing in a reinforcing wave of humidity.
Zach's Wednesday forecast, Sept. 8
Two people died Friday in a house fire on Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro, according to Fire...
Mayor releases name of adult fire victim, 1-year-old also killed
He offered a few suggestions to the city council on how the area can improve.
Citizen voices concerns over diversity, dangerous crosswalk