Arkansas football hosts #15 Texas Saturday night

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Arkansas faces off against a former Southwest Conference foe for the second time in as many weeks, hosting Texas in Fayetteville for the first time since 2004. Kickoff inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, on ESPN.

The Razorbacks and Longhorns will clash for the 79th time in the historic rivalry that dates back to 1894. Texas owns a 56-22 lead in the series, but Arkansas has won four of the previous six meetings. The two programs most recently met in the 2014 Texas Bowl on Dec. 29, 2014, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, as Arkansas rolled to a 31-7 win.

QB KJ Jefferson proved he has what it takes to lead the offense, guiding Arkansas to a 38-17 season-opening win against Rice with three total touchdowns. Jefferson is the first Arkansas signal-caller to rush for two scores in a game since Tyler Wilson did so in a 29-24 win at Ole Miss on Oct. 22, 2011, as well as the first Razorback to run for at least two scores and throw for a touchdown since RB Rawleigh Williams ran for four touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass in a 58-42 win at Mississippi State on Nov. 18, 2016. RB Trelon Smith, the Hogs’ leading rusher one year ago, has picked up right where he left off. The Arizona State transfer ran for 102 yards and a touchdown against Rice, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the third time in his career. Dating back to 2020, Smith has scored six rushing touchdowns in his last five games and averaged 97.8 rushing yards per game during that stretch.

WR Treylon Burks posted a team-leading five catches for 42 yards against Rice, extending his streak of consecutive games with a reception to 21. Burks led the Razorbacks with 51 catches for 820 yards (16.1 ypc) and seven touchdowns in 2020. Many have called the Warren, Ark., native, who was named to Bruce Feldman’s 2021 College Football Freaks for his 10.75-inch hands, the best returning wideout in the SEC.

DB Jalen Catalon, named a preseason All-American by the Associated Press, lived up to the hype in week one of the season. The redshirt sophomore notched 11 stops, the eighth double-digit tackle game of his career, and a career-high two interceptions in the win against Rice. Catalon is the only player in the country to post 10-plus tackles and record two interceptions in a game this season.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

