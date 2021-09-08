Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas State volleyball off to 4-2 start, Macey Putt among NCAA leaders

The Red Wolves practiced Wednesday afternoon at the HPESS.
The Red Wolves practiced Wednesday afternoon at the HPESS.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State volleyball bounced back on the road after a rough start at home.

The Red Wolves swept the Billiken Invitational last weekend. Macey Putt earned Tournament MVP honors after recording 40 kills, 33 digs, and 4 aces. The Missouri native leads the Sun Belt and is 2nd in the NCAA with 121 kills and 137 total points this season.

Arkansas State travels to Cape Girardeau this weekend for the SEMO Invitational. They’ll face Kansas City Friday at 1:30pm, Marshall Saturday at 1:30pm, and Southeast Missouri Saturday at 7pm. The finale will be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are currently working a shooting that reportedly happened on South Caraway Road.
Police release details, continue investigation into shooting in south Jonesboro
Bennie Daniels, 61, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree battery, and...
Man accused of shooting wife’s boyfriend
Jonesboro firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a fire in the 800 block of West Huntington...
Mayor releases name of adult fire victim, 1-year-old also killed
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
Police arrest pizzeria prowlers
2.85 kilos of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection in Memphis
2.85 kilos of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection in Memphis

Latest News

Saturday marks the 60th football matchup between Arkansas State and Memphis.
Arkansas State football hosts Memphis Saturday night
Arkansas football hosts #15 Texas Saturday night
Red Wolves off to 4-2 start
Arkansas State volleyball off to 4-2 start, Macey Putt among NCAA leaders in kills
Arkansas State volleyball standout
Red Wolves Raw: Santiago Restrepo & Macey Putt before 9/8/21 volleyball practice