Arkansas State volleyball off to 4-2 start, Macey Putt among NCAA leaders

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State volleyball bounced back on the road after a rough start at home.

The Red Wolves swept the Billiken Invitational last weekend. Macey Putt earned Tournament MVP honors after recording 40 kills, 33 digs, and 4 aces. The Missouri native leads the Sun Belt and is 2nd in the NCAA with 121 kills and 137 total points this season.

Arkansas State travels to Cape Girardeau this weekend for the SEMO Invitational. They’ll face Kansas City Friday at 1:30pm, Marshall Saturday at 1:30pm, and Southeast Missouri Saturday at 7pm. The finale will be streamed on ESPN+.

