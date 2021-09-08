Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas virus deaths rise; city launches vaccine incentives

Arkansas on Tuesday reported 38 new deaths from COVID-19 as the state’s capital launched a new...
Arkansas on Tuesday reported 38 new deaths from COVID-19 as the state’s capital launched a new incentive program to boost the city’s vaccinations.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas on Tuesday reported 38 new deaths from COVID-19 as the state’s capital launched a new incentive program to boost the city’s vaccinations.

The Department of Health said the state’s death toll from COVID-19 now totals 7,108. The state reported 583 new virus cases. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by eight to 1,228.

Arkansas ranks 10th in the country for new cases per capita, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The state’s top health official has warned he expects to see a surge in cases following the Labor Day weekend, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said he expected an increase as well.

“We have fewer cases from the Labor Day weekend, but we’ll see the effects of the holiday weekend later this week and into the next,” Hutchinson tweeted.

Little Rock launched its incentive program tied to vaccination clinics it is holding, starting on Saturday at the Southwest Community Center.

“We understand that there are people who may still be inclined to become fully vaccinated, but simply haven’t made it a priority,” Mayor Frank Scott said in a statement. “We hope to codnvince them that now is the time to take this important step to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Those vaccinated at these clinics will receive a $50 VISA Rewards Card from U.S. Bank for both their first and second dose of vaccine received at a participating clinic. Those who provide proof of having received a first vaccine dose at another clinic and choose to get their second vaccine dose at a participating clinic, or those who receive a single-dose vaccine at a participating clinic, can receive a $100 Rewards Card.

The city of Fayetteville last month launched a similar $100 vaccine incentive program.

There are 513 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units around the state and 321 on ventilators, according to the Department of Health. There are only 20 ICUs available in the state, though it’s unclear how many of those are equipped for COVID-19 patients.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are currently working a shooting that reportedly happened on South Caraway Road.
Shooting in south Jonesboro under investigation
Bennie Daniels, 61, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree battery, and...
Man accused of shooting wife’s boyfriend
Jonesboro firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a fire in the 800 block of West Huntington...
Mayor releases name of adult fire victim, 1-year-old also killed
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
Police arrest pizzeria prowlers
Someone apparently thought the Virgin Mary statue at a local convent needed a change of clothing.
Deputies investigate unholy act of vandalism at convent

Latest News

Eight states had more than 90% of their adult ICU beds occupied as of Sunday, according to the...
Coronavirus cases surge, particularly in children
A judge ordered the hospital to administer ivermectin to the patient, but according to his...
Family: Hospital refused to treat Vietnam veteran battling COVID-19 with ivermectin
His funeral is set for Wednesday at noon.
Highway officer dies from COVID-19
“Don’t cram it down our throat because we don’t want to wear the masks, we don’t believe it’s...
Parents protest district’s mask mandate