Authorities respond to crash at Harrisburg Road exit

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews have responded to a crash on I-555 at the Harrisburg Road exit, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Jonesboro police had no details on possible injuries but said Arkansas State Police have also responded to the crash.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

