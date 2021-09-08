Authorities respond to crash at Harrisburg Road exit
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews have responded to a crash on I-555 at the Harrisburg Road exit, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.
The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Jonesboro police had no details on possible injuries but said Arkansas State Police have also responded to the crash.
Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.
