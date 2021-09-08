Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police respond to school bus crash

According to Jonesboro police, the crash happened as children were being released from the...
According to Jonesboro police, the crash happened as children were being released from the University Heights campus on Aggie Road.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police responded Wednesday afternoon to a crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck on Aggie Road near University Heights Elementary School.

A Jonesboro Police Department spokesperson said the crash happened on Aggie Road near...
A Jonesboro Police Department spokesperson said the crash happened on Aggie Road near University Heights Elementary School.(Google Maps)

According to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, there are multiple injuries reported at the scene and there were other children on the bus.

Jonesboro Police, along with JFD and EMS, are on the scene of an accident involving a school bus and a pickup. The...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

JPD said the crash happened around 3 p.m. as children were being released from the University Heights campus.

According to Nettleton Superintendent Dr. Karen Curtner, the bus driver and a student were injured and were taken to the hospital.

The bus was occupied by an unknown number of students and the driver.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are currently working a shooting that reportedly happened on South Caraway Road.
Police investigating shooting in south Jonesboro
Bennie Daniels, 61, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree battery, and...
Man accused of shooting wife’s boyfriend
Jonesboro firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a fire in the 800 block of West Huntington...
Mayor releases name of adult fire victim, 1-year-old also killed
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
Police arrest pizzeria prowlers
2.85 kilos of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection in Memphis
2.85 kilos of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection in Memphis

Latest News

The Arkansas Court of Appeals panel reversed Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox’s decision...
Court reverses order to reinstate fired Little Rock officer
The Stage Company of Poplar Bluff announced on Wednesday, September 8 that is ending its...
Poplar Bluff community theatre group leaves Historic Rodgers Theater
Gerald Koelling mugshot
Driver shoots at another car on Mid-South interstate
School COVID case comparison according to mask policy in Arkansas - 9/8/21
Arkansas Gov. confirms school COVID-19 cases and rental aid are being monitored