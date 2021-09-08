Police respond to school bus crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police responded Wednesday afternoon to a crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck on Aggie Road near University Heights Elementary School.

A Jonesboro Police Department spokesperson said the crash happened on Aggie Road near University Heights Elementary School.

According to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, there are multiple injuries reported at the scene and there were other children on the bus.

Jonesboro Police, along with JFD and EMS, are on the scene of an accident involving a school bus and a pickup. The... Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

JPD said the crash happened around 3 p.m. as children were being released from the University Heights campus.

According to Nettleton Superintendent Dr. Karen Curtner, the bus driver and a student were injured and were taken to the hospital.

Here on the scene of an accident near University Heights Intermediate School. Bus driver plus 1 student reported with injuries and taken to the hospital per Nettleton Super. Dr. Karen Curtner. pic.twitter.com/ehYUdkBNoi — Monae Stevens KAIT (@monaestevens_tv) September 8, 2021

The bus was occupied by an unknown number of students and the driver.

