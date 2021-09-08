Police respond to school bus crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police responded Wednesday afternoon to a crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck on Aggie Road near University Heights Elementary School.
According to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, there are multiple injuries reported at the scene and there were other children on the bus.
JPD said the crash happened around 3 p.m. as children were being released from the University Heights campus.
According to Nettleton Superintendent Dr. Karen Curtner, the bus driver and a student were injured and were taken to the hospital.
The bus was occupied by an unknown number of students and the driver.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.
