Car stolen with child inside in Florida

By WPLG staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPLG) - A 911 call captured the voice of a desperate mom moments after her car was stolen with her 2-year-old daughter inside it in Florida.

The toddler was found safe and reunited with her mother.

Surveillance video captured the incident at a Chevron convenience store Monday afternoon.

The video showed a man in a blue jersey, who police identified as 19-year-old Lavincent Fisher. Police say he was caught on camera stealing the car left running by the woman.

She can be seen standing in front of the vehicle, trying to stop it as the man drives away.

Demerian Hudson, a fellow customer, offered the victim a ride and chased the thief.

In the 911 call, the mother says she has found her car, and the man who took it has run away.

The man in the blue jersey is captured again on surveillance footage after ditching the car and the child, this time on a Ring camera at someone’s home about a mile away. He knocks on someone’s door claiming he has been the victim of the crime.

“The car seat was flipped over, the baby was under the car seat, crying,” Hudson said.

Fisher was booked into jail after his arrest.

Copyright 2021 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

