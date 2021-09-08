Energy Alert
Citizen voices concerns over diversity, dangerous crosswalk

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:04 PM CDT
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) -One Jackson County man spoke about the lack of diversity on one city council Tuesday evening while also expressing concerns over a dangerous crosswalk.

Kevin Lee stood before the Newport city council Tuesday, saying he felt unrepresented by an all-white council, adding that he wants a conversation on diversity to continue to take place in the city.

Meanwhile, Lee said the crosswalk confuses many drivers. He said Tuesday he’s witnessed multiple people get hurt, even seeing a child killed.

The crosswalk is one large, yellow line painted across the road, with no indication as to whether or not to cause drivers to slow down or yield for pedestrians.

Lee said traffic is high volume throughout the day, with many of the vehicles going around 35 miles per hour.

He offered a few suggestions to the city council on how the area can improve.

“There were a couple of speed bump examples that I gave them that the city could either put in or there are a couple of speed bumps that they could order they could have laid on the ground that would prevent people speeding through there so not only did I provide them with an issue; I provided them with a solution,” Lee said.

Newport Mayor David Stewart said speed bumps are considered illegal in the state, but plans to find a way to upgrade the crosswalk.

Region 8 News at 10 pm - 9/7/21