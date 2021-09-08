Citizens inconvenienced after DHS closes without notice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Normal business hours for the Craighead County Department of Human Services are Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4:30 pm. However, on Wednesday the doors were locked for several hours.

Region 8 News received a call from an angry citizen expressing the inconvenience he faced when he arrived to find no one there at Human Services.

Besides citizen’s cars, there were around six-state vehicles in the parking lot. The doors were locked, the lights were out and there was no sign on the door explaining why.

The Department of Human Services offers assistance in food and shelter, child welfare, medical, elderly and aging and much more.

Many in the community that stopped by the building on Browns Lane Access Road to handle business with the office said it was a huge inconvenience.

“I don’t have a ride and when I have to bring things up here, I have to find a ride. If they expect us to do something, they should be open where we can turn our stuff in,” Craighead County citizen, Candance Starr said.

Region 8 News did reach out to DHS and heard the office closed due to COVID-19.

They said that if this happens again, people can get help from other county DHS offices or go online.

