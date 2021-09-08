COVID-19 deaths classification becomes a hot topic with lawmakers

Energy Alert
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas House and Senate Public Health Committee addressed the current surge in COVID-19 cases and what officials are doing to protect kids in schools.

One of the topics Tuesday afternoon focused on how to label COVID-19 related deaths among the unvaccinated.

One senator hammered the committee, claiming there could be underlying health issues among the unvaccinated, besides COVID-19.

However, Joe Thompson with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement defended the research.

He said roughly 90 percent of recent COVID patients die because they’re unvaccinated and that there’s more to it.

“We are looking at the ultimate outcome, which is death,” Thompson said. “There’s no variants on death, you’re dead or alive. The issues that you described could be happening in the other ten percent. Variation of treatment, individuals with an immune system that may not have taken the vaccine, other issues where breakthrough infections do occur and treatments would not be optimal.”

