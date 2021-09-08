Driver shoots at another car on Mid-South interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police responded to a shooting on Interstate 55 near the Arkansas-Tennessee border Tuesday night.

Police say 62-year-old Geral Koelling from Byhalia, Mississippi, shot a gun at another car. The other driver was not injured but a bullet was found that penetrated the rear of the driver’s vehicle.

Koelling was stopped by an Arkansas State Trooper near the Poinsett and Crittenden County line and taken into custody.

Officers say Koelling is charged with committing a terroristic act.

