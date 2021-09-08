Energy Alert
Highway officer dies from COVID-19

His funeral is set for Wednesday at noon.
His funeral is set for Wednesday at noon.
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT
FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas Highway Police officer has died of COVID-19.

According to Morgan Funeral Home in Forrest City, Matthew Chandler Moore died on Sunday.

His vigil is set for 11 a.m. and funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Twin Assembly of God in Palestine.

He will be buried at Bell Cemetery.

Moore leaves behind a wife and two kids, along with his siblings and parents.

The First Judicial Drug Task Force shared the news of his death on Facebook saying:

“We are heart-broken to learn of the passing of a young brother in blue: Chandler Moore, Arkansas Highway Police, End of Watch 9-5-2021. He was a kind, professional, and well-respected policeman and a friend to so many in our district.”

