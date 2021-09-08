Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Marijuana use at historic high among college-aged adults in 2020

According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise...
According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise among college students over the past five years.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More college-aged adults are using pot.

According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise among college students over the past five years.

Use of the drug also was at historically high levels in 2020 among same-aged peers who were not in college.

The results represent the highest levels of marijuana use recorded since the 1980s.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are currently working a shooting that reportedly happened on South Caraway Road.
Police investigating shooting in south Jonesboro
Bennie Daniels, 61, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree battery, and...
Man accused of shooting wife’s boyfriend
Jonesboro firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a fire in the 800 block of West Huntington...
Mayor releases name of adult fire victim, 1-year-old also killed
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
Police arrest pizzeria prowlers
2.85 kilos of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection in Memphis
2.85 kilos of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection in Memphis

Latest News

FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, a nurse sticks her head out of a room of a COVID-19...
What is the mu variant of the coronavirus?
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
If convicted by a jury, Elizabeth Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning...
Trial begins for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
Officials: 3 arrests made in condo collapse victim ID thefts