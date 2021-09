Tuesday’s slate was headlined by a 4A Northeast clash between Valley View and Brookland.

NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/7/21)

Valley View 3, Brookland 1

Westside 3, Highland 0

Trumann 3, Harrisburg 0

Southside 3, Lonoke 0

Batesville 3, Lakeside 2

