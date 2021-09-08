Shooting in south Jonesboro under investigation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police responded to a shooting at a business on the south side of town Tuesday evening.

According to police, it happened on South Caraway Road near Glenn Place before 9:30 p.m.

Details are limited right now, and the extent of any injuries is unknown.

When Region 8 News arrived at the scene, our crew saw police tape at the Citgo Gas Station on that intersection.

In early August, that same gas station was the scene of a deadly shooting where Roderick Hale, Jr. was shot and killed.

No word if the two incidents are related.

This is a developing story and we will update as soon as we learn more details.

