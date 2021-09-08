Poplar Bluff community theatre group leaves Historic Rodgers Theater

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A community theatre group is leaving the Historic Rodgers Theater after more than two decades.

The Stage Company of Poplar Bluff announced on Wednesday, September 8 that is ending its 22-year tenure at the theater due to “budgetary constraints.”

The group said in a news release that increased rental fees for the venue were the primary cause.

They said the community can expect to see their performances at different venues around Poplar Bluff.

The Stage Company is also raising money to help finance the 2021-2022 season.

Formed in 1987, the group first performed on the Rodgers stage on June 1, 1999, which was also 50 years to the day since the theater had opened its doors.

