Sept. 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Weather Headlines

A cold front continues to push through this morning bringing in a reinforcing wave of humidity.

Air stays very dry into the weekend before rising early next week. Any clouds move out quick this morning.

Winds stay breezy out of the north. We’ll wake up near or in the 50s Thursday and Friday mornings.

Highs stay in the 80s, but 90s aren’t far away.

News Headlines

Several parents in one Region 8 district are demanding the school board reverse its mask mandate.

Weeks after a fatal shooting at a Jonesboro gas station, police returned to the store last night to investigate yet another shooting.

Meanwhile, the Jonesboro Police Department is adding new technology to its officers’ body cameras.

