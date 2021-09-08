Energy Alert
Sept. 8: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Sept. 8. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A cold front continues to push through this morning bringing in a reinforcing wave of humidity.

Air stays very dry into the weekend before rising early next week. Any clouds move out quick this morning.

Winds stay breezy out of the north. We’ll wake up near or in the 50s Thursday and Friday mornings.

Highs stay in the 80s, but 90s aren’t far away.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

Several parents in one Region 8 district are demanding the school board reverse its mask mandate.

Weeks after a fatal shooting at a Jonesboro gas station, police returned to the store last night to investigate yet another shooting.

Meanwhile, the Jonesboro Police Department is adding new technology to its officers’ body cameras.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.

