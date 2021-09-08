Several parents sign petition against the mask mandate

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s a push to lift the mask mandate at the Valley View School District.

Several parents signed a petition demanding the change, which sparked much discussion at the school board meeting Tuesday night.

The board didn’t come to a decision but said they will take into consideration everyone’s feedback and may come to a decision at their next scheduled meeting.

“Some opponents of the mask argue that the masks are causing students to become depressed and suicidal, but as someone who buried his grandfather on Friday after a five month-long battle with COVID, I can assure you the alternative is far worse,” Valley View High School Senior Samuel Craigmore said.

Dozens of people came out to voice their opinions, including parents who believe that masks aren’t effective.

“Don’t cram it down our throat because we don’t want to wear the masks, we don’t believe it’s right, and I don’t believe there’s data to support it. I can’t find any of it,” Father Sith Pickle said.

They also heard from people in the medical community, which all had similar messages: If everyone doesn’t mask up, we won’t be able to have school safely.

“I don’t like wearing masks. I hate wearing masks. I hate that my wife has to wear one. I hate that my kids have to wear one, but we do it,” Dr. Shane Speights, medical director for the City of Jonesboro, said. “We suck it up. We suck it up every day, and we wear the masks because it’s the right thing to do to protect them and those around us.”

Both Bryan Russell, the superintendent, and Todd Reed, the board president, declined to make a statement but say they may come to a decision at their Oct. 4 meeting.

