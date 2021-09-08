Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Shelby County sees highest daily COVID-19 case count amid summer surge

By Arianna Poindexter
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported another record-breaking daily case total Wednesday as the COVID-19 surge continues.

The Health Department reporting 1,295 new COVID-19 cases within 24 hours in Shelby County, the highest since December 2020

“It does make you feel bad to hear that the cases are on the up and up again because as things follow each other in a typical course, a week or so after the increase in cases is when you will see an increase in hospitalizations,” Baptist Memorial Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld said.

Of the new cases, 438 are confirmed pediatric cases.

Dr. Threlkeld says the numbers are concerning.

“What we’re most concerned about for the kids obviously for their own safety and then also when you see that transmission even those who don’t get as ill from it, they are with this more contagious virus probably more effective at passing that through families to other adults,” Dr. Threlkeld said.

But in the midst of the surge of cases, mainly brought on by the rapidly spreading Delta Variant, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is celebrating the efforts of his canvassing team.

Strickland tweeting Tuesday that it’s the first week his canvassing team spoke with more residents who were willing to get vaccinated than those who declined.

“The one thing we should have been cured of with COVID-19 is over confidence,” Dr. Threlkeld.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are currently working a shooting that reportedly happened on South Caraway Road.
Police release details, continue investigation into shooting in south Jonesboro
Bennie Daniels, 61, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree battery, and...
Man accused of shooting wife’s boyfriend
According to Jonesboro police, the crash happened as children were being released from the...
Police respond to school bus crash
Jonesboro firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a fire in the 800 block of West Huntington...
Mayor releases name of adult fire victim, 1-year-old also killed
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
Police arrest pizzeria prowlers

Latest News

Good news for those with eviction notices. You’ll now have priority when applying for Arkansas...
New renter’s assistance policy to benefit those facing evictions
Workplace burnout exacerbated due to ongoing pandemic
Workplace burnout exacerbated due to ongoing pandemic
Health care workers at Missouri Delta Medical Center feel the impacts of the current COVID-19...
Full ICU at Missouri Delta Medical Center, workers scramble to keep up with COVID-19 surge
Mayor Marco McClendon
West Memphis mayor approves $200 vaccine incentive