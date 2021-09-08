Energy Alert
Trial for man accused of negligent homicide moves to December

He's charged with the death of 22-year-old Preston Brayfield.
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - The case for a man accused of hitting and killing a construction worker on I-555 has moved to winter.

On Tuesday, a judge continued Kristopher Gould’s trial to Dec. 6.

Gould is accused in the death of Preston Brayfield, who was working in a construction zone at the time of the crash.

Gould’s trial was supposed to start on Sep. 7.

