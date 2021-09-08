Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf near Florida Panhandle

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Mindy has formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico, prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for part of the Florida Panhandle.

Mindy could cause as much as 6 inches of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning.

The tropical storm warning is in effect from Mexico Beach, Florida, to the Steinhatchee River to the east.

The storm on Wednesday evening was about 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, and moving northeast at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Tropical Storm #Mindy Advisory 1: New Tropical Storm Forms in the Northeast Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For the Florida Panhandle. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.