UACCB debuts new professional training center

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Before the pandemic, UACCB applied for a $2.5 million Title III grant, and now the university is using that money to make sure faculty are prepared for whatever the future throws at them.

When the pandemic hit, UACCB, along with every other school, struggled to translate to online education.

“Some of the things we thought we’d need with the grant, COVID kind of accelerated that process tremendously because everybody was like, ‘oh, on Monday, you’ll be teaching online,’” said Anne Austin, the executive director of special projects at UACCB.

Now, teachers are still trying to get a complete grasp on technology’s impact on schooling, so UACCB is investing big to make sure no stone is left unturned for its teachers.

“We want to offer the students the best and the greatest technology has to offer and also that the instructors themselves can offer,” said Dr. Andrew Seely, the director of the Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence.

The Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence is a hub area for teachers at the university, but it’s not necessarily a place to come relax.

“It’s training the faculty, and giving the faculty some better opportunities that they can pass onto the students,” Seely said.

The school has already begun hosting workshops, teaching educators how to utilize new technological resources like free online textbooks to provide classes.

The work is being done to keep students engaged and provide them with an even better education.

“Better teaching, better learning, and what we can do as institutions to help them do that job better is what we’re about,” Austin said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

