West Memphis mayor approves $200 vaccine incentive

Mayor Marco McClendon
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mayor of West Memphis Marco McClendon and the city council has approved a $200 incentive to get vaccinated.

This incentive is for all city employees to encourage them to get vaccinated.

It will also include those who have already been vaccinated.

