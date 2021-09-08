West Memphis mayor approves $200 vaccine incentive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mayor of West Memphis Marco McClendon and the city council has approved a $200 incentive to get vaccinated.

This incentive is for all city employees to encourage them to get vaccinated.

It will also include those who have already been vaccinated.

