Wynne wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/3/21)
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on September 3rd, 2021.
1,627 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Wynne (44.93% of total ballot) beats Brookland by 101 votes, Valley View was 3rd. Tirrell Johnson tips it and Tre Holmes picks it off, and Holmes makes a house call for the Yellowjackets. The pick-six helped the Delta Swarm beat West Memphis 35-13.
Yarnell’s will give free ice cream and donate to the Wynne booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.
