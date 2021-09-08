Wynne wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/3/21)

It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on September 3rd, 2021.

1,627 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Wynne (44.93% of total ballot) beats Brookland by 101 votes, Valley View was 3rd. Tirrell Johnson tips it and Tre Holmes picks it off, and Holmes makes a house call for the Yellowjackets. The pick-six helped the Delta Swarm beat West Memphis 35-13.

Yarnell’s will give free ice cream and donate to the Wynne booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

