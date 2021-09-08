Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Wynne wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/3/21)

Fans can vote for their favorite play. The winning school receives free ice cream & booster...
Fans can vote for their favorite play. The winning school receives free ice cream & booster club donation from Yarnell's.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on September 3rd, 2021.

1,627 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Wynne (44.93% of total ballot) beats Brookland by 101 votes, Valley View was 3rd. Tirrell Johnson tips it and Tre Holmes picks it off, and Holmes makes a house call for the Yellowjackets. The pick-six helped the Delta Swarm beat West Memphis 35-13.

Yarnell’s will give free ice cream and donate to the Wynne booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are currently working a shooting that reportedly happened on South Caraway Road.
Police investigating shooting in south Jonesboro
Bennie Daniels, 61, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree battery, and...
Man accused of shooting wife’s boyfriend
Jonesboro firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a fire in the 800 block of West Huntington...
Mayor releases name of adult fire victim, 1-year-old also killed
A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
Police arrest pizzeria prowlers
2.85 kilos of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection in Memphis
2.85 kilos of fentanyl seized by Customs and Border Protection in Memphis

Latest News

Football Friday Night airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app
COVID-19 impacts slate of NEA HS football games on Sept. 10th
NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/7/21)
Lady Blazers won 4 set clash Tuesday
Valley View volleyball beats Brookland in 4 set clash
Cave City looks to win their second straight game as they take on the Bearkatz Friday.
FFN Extra: Cave City Head Coach Danny Brustrom Previews Week 3 Matchup Against Melbourne