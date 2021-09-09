Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Several leading U.S. airlines warned Thursday that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is hurting their bookings and further delaying recovery for the travel industry.

American Airlines said a slowdown that started in August has continued into September, and the airline further lowered its outlook for third-quarter revenue.

In another regulatory filing, United Airlines said its flying and revenue are both weaker than previously expected, and it is cutting its schedule for later this year to match the lower demand. United forecast a pretax loss in the third quarter that could extend into the fourth quarter if the virus outbreak continues.

Delta Air Lines said it still expects to post an adjusted pretax profit for the third quarter, but revenue will be toward the lower end of its previous forecast.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the rise in COVID-19 cases won’t derail the travel recovery but will delay it by 90 to 120 days. He said the variant has particularly affected business and international travel, which are both critical to the largest U.S. airlines.

Southwest Airlines reported that leisure travel, too, has weakened, with more cancellations and softer bookings for September and October.

Southwest said, however, that demand over the Labor Day holiday was solid other than cancellations that it attributed to Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, and it said booking patterns for the winter holidays look normal.

Shares of all four airlines fell 1% to 2% minutes after regular trading opened on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jonesboro police, the crash happened as children were being released from the...
Police respond to school bus crash
Jonesboro police are currently working a shooting that reportedly happened on South Caraway Road.
Police release details, continue investigation into shooting in south Jonesboro
“Don’t cram it down our throat because we don’t want to wear the masks, we don’t believe it’s...
Parents protest district’s mask mandate
Emergency crews have responded to a crash on I-555 at the Harrisburg Road exit, according to...
Authorities respond to crash at Harrisburg Road exit
School COVID case comparison according to mask policy in Arkansas - 9/8/21
Arkansas Gov. confirms school COVID-19 cases and rental aid are being monitored

Latest News

Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Crews searching for Confederate statue’s 1887 time capsule
A bomb squad vehicle responds to the scene of a man's home in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on...
Man charged with weapons of mass destruction; neighborhood evacuated in Pa.
George Strait might be in “Amarillo by Morning,” but he will definitely be in Arkansas next...
Texas troubadour heading ‘Strait to the Natural State’
Hurricane Ida comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with...
CDC COVID forecast: Hospitalizations stable, deaths to increase