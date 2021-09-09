Energy Alert
Arkansas State head coach wary of Tigers freshman quarterback

Arkansas State Head Coach Butch Jones
Arkansas State Head Coach Butch Jones(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (WMC) - Tigers’ Grant Gunnell’s injury allowed true Freshman Seth Hennigan to have a stellar debut against Nicholls State in the Tigers’ 42-17 victory. A fact not lost on Arkansas State’s new Head Coach Butch Jones.

Henigan hit 19 of 32 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown as the first true freshman to start a season under center for the Tigers.

Jones, who coached at Cincinnati before spending the last years at Tennessee, has this assessment of the University of Memphis’ budding star.

“He’s doing a very good job of just being in control,” said Jones. “He looks like he’s in control of the offense, he’s comfortable. And he also has the luxury of having a big, talented physical offensive line around him. Big backs, they play three to four running backs and they’re all very similar. Get the ball north and south, try to punish ya. And then a very, very talented and deep wide receivers corps as well. If you miss one tackle, it’s going to be catastrophic for your defense. It’s going to go the distance.” 

The kickoff for the Tigers at Arkansas State is 6 p.m. Saturday in Jonesboro.

