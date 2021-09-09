Arkansas State women’s soccer blanks Tulsa 1-0

Arkansas State women’s soccer used Megan McClure’s 24th career shutout and a goal by Aliyah Williamson in the 77th minute lifted the Red Wolves to a 1-0 win over Tulsa Thursday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Complex.

McClure’s clean sheet extended her school record, while Williamson’s goal marked the first of her career. Both wins for A-State (2-3-1) this season have been shutouts. The Red Wolves out-shot the Golden Hurricane (3-3-1) 18 to 10 with seven shots on goal.

A-State had a pair of early chances in the first half, both saved by Tulsa. Seven of Tulsa’s 10 shots occurred in the opening 45 minutes.

Emma Riley gave the Red Wolves a scoring opportunity in the 54th minute before she and Hailey Cloud knocked shots off the crossbar a few minutes later. Williamson’s first shot in the 67th minute found the mitts of the Tulsa keeper. In the 67th minute, Emma Riales gave A-State yet another chance.

Then, the patience paid off for A-State in the 77th minute, when good ball placement by Rials led to a Riley header right to Williamson, who knocked it in inside the right post with her left foot for the score. The stout Red Wolves’ defense then buckled down late to hold off the Golden Hurricane for the victory.

A-State returns to action Sunday, remaining in the state for a road contest at Central Arkansas. Match time in Conway is slated for 6 p.m. CT.

