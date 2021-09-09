Authorities: Blytheville woman arrested, accused of abuse at Jonesboro Human Development Center

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville woman has an October court date after authorities say she abused residents at the Jonesboro Human Development Center.

Tina Terry, 47, of Blytheville was arrested on suspicion of two counts of abuse of an endangered or impaired person after an investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at the Arkansas Attorney General’s office.

Authorities said in a probable cause affidavit that they received a referral on March 19 from the Department of Human Services Office of Long Term Care about the situation.

Officials alleged that Terry had assaulted a resident, “C.A.” and had been seen being “overly aggressive” with another resident, “T.J.”

Authorities also said video showed Terry “act aggressively towards C.A. by using profanity, smacking him in the head and shoving his head into a brick wall.”

Investigators received a statement from a certified nursing assistant at the Arkansas Department of Human Services center, which serves as an intermediate care facility for adults who are mentally disabled.

The witness told authorities that Terry appeared to be agitated and hostile on the day the incident happened.

A $15,000 bond was set Wednesday afternoon for Terry in the case.

The Attorney General’s office also released a statement Wednesday about the case.

“Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is actively involved in the investigation of this case which involves abuse of a resident at the Jonesboro Human Development Center. Any Arkansans who suspect fraud or abuse of the elderly or disabled should contact the office at (866) 810-0016,” spokeswoman Amanda Priest said.

An attempt to reach the Department of Human Services for comment about the case was not successful.

