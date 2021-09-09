Authorities respond to pair of crashes during evening rush hour
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police were busy Thursday responding to at least two crashes on the north side of town.
Emergency crews first responded to the scene of a crash at Johnson Avenue and Old Greensboro Road, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.
Authorities said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Details are scarce but Jonesboro police and firefighters are in the area.
Officers also responded around 6:30 p.m. to a crash with injuries at Main Street and Woodrow Street.
