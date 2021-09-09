Authorities respond to pair of crashes during evening rush hour

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police were busy Thursday responding to at least two crashes on the north side of town.

Emergency crews first responded to the scene of a crash at Johnson Avenue and Old Greensboro Road, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

Authorities said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Details are scarce but Jonesboro police and firefighters are in the area.

Officers also responded around 6:30 p.m. to a crash with injuries at Main Street and Woodrow Street.

Jonesboro police responded Thursday evening to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at Main and Woodrow. (Source: KAIT-TV)

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

