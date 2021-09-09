Energy Alert
Warming Up This Weekend

September 9th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The atmosphere stays very dry into the weekend before moisture returns early next week. Temperatures are back near the 50s this morning and it’ll be the same Friday. Highs stay in the 80s, but 90s aren’t far away. Breezy southwesterly winds help temperatures rise into the mid-90s over the weekend with low humidity. This hot and dry air will increase the fire risk over the weekend. By Tuesday and Wednesday, a few pop-up afternoon storms return to the forecast.

