Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Family needs help finding a JHS yearbook for their 1952 graduate

The family hopes to have the yearbook to give as a gift for Fly's birthday.
The family hopes to have the yearbook to give as a gift for Fly's birthday.(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro family moved away decades ago, but they are looking back for memories of their time here.

On Cate Avenue is where the teenager, Betty Fly, lived with her parents and other siblings. Now almost 70 years later and they are looking for a part of her history.

Fly, then Betty Dunn, graduated from Jonesboro High School in the early 1950′s.

Maggie Daniel is her sister.

“We said, what about Jonesboro, and she said j-o-n-e-s-b-o-r-o,” said Daniel as they tried to trigger her memories one weekend.

Daniel has searched for a 1952 JHS yearbook for about two years, with no luck.

“But this is something we haven’t been able to give her and I was just hoping that somebody had one, a copy,” said Daniel.

Fly has Alzheimer’s.

According to her sister, high school was a special time for her. Having the book could help bring back old memories.

“So, her years from graduating from there they mean a lot to her,” said Daniel. “She doesn’t remember a lot but we try to stir her memory and I think to just hold the book and to look through it would mean something to her.”

After calling around, we found that there is one copy at Jonesboro Public Library, but it is in the resource section. Which means it cannot be checked out. There is one more copy at Jonesboro High School, that they could make into a digital copy.

The EAST class at Annie Camp Junior High School has been working on projects similar to this for the past year.

“It’s kind of a better rig of taking photos of the individual pages so that we can put it together into a digital version,” said Lorenzo Balderas, facilitator for the class.

Balderas said they could possibly use the copy the district has to make a digital copy for the family.

They planned a trip to Jonesboro from Texas, but it is postponed due to COVID concerns.

So, the main goal now is to get a hard copy for Fly to read and have in her hands for her 87th birthday later this month.

If you have a copy of the 1952 Jonesboro High School yearbook and would like to share it with Fly, contact Region 8′s Imani Williams.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Jonesboro police, the crash happened as children were being released from the...
Police respond to school bus crash
Emergency crews have responded to a crash on I-555 at the Harrisburg Road exit, according to...
Authorities respond to crash at Harrisburg Road exit
Jonesboro police are currently working a shooting that reportedly happened on South Caraway Road.
Police release details, continue investigation into shooting in south Jonesboro
“Don’t cram it down our throat because we don’t want to wear the masks, we don’t believe it’s...
Parents protest district’s mask mandate
Police are searching for a missing teen last seen in Jonesboro.
Police search for missing teen out of Jonesboro

Latest News

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash at Johnson Avenue and Old Greensboro Road,...
Authorities respond to crash at Johnson Avenue and Old Greensboro Road
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Jonesboro firefighters responded Sept. 2 to a fire in the 800 block of West Huntington Avenue.
JFD: Huntington Ave. fire “accidental”